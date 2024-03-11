BRS in a dilemma to zero in on suitable candidates for LS polls

Hyderabad: As scores of BRS leaders are deserting the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections it is unable to find suitable candidates in many constituencies.

Several leaders, including MPs and former MPs, have resigned from the BRS and joined the BJP; some have joined the Congress. The MPs--like BB Patil, P Ramulu--have joined the BJP and got tickets. Similarly, Venkatesh Nethakani has joined the Congress. On Sunday four BRS leaders, including former MPs G Nagesh, Sitaram Naik, former MLA Saidi Reddy, joined the BJP in the presence of Tarun Chug in New Delhi.

There are speculations in political circles that as many as 15 BRS legislators are in contact with the Congress. The ruling party is waiting for having 11 more MLAs so that the merger process of the legislature party could be taken up. There are reports that the merger process is going to take place after the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had agitated for 14 years and achieved a separate State. The party, in power for ten years, had a strong network of 60 lakh members. It had decimated the Telugu Desam from Telangana, but now it is facing the same situation. During the BRS rule party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had made the Opposition leaders join/merge with the party in the name of political reunification. The problems started for the party after it faced a setback in the recent Assembly election losing power.

Along with the blow of leaders deserting the party, several are expressing inability to contest the elections. Former minister Ch Malla Reddy’s son Bhadra Reddy was earlier expecting a ticket from Malkajgiri. The party had given approval, but the former minister is not keen to contest. The party is facing a peculiar situation of not finding suitable candidates as it lost ground in northern and southern Telangana. The only solace it got was from the State capital. Sources say the party is deliberating to find candidates who are confident of winning the election.

Meanwhile, KCR had discussions with leaders at his residence on Sunday to decide on candidate for Zaheerabad LS segment. Sources say the party wants to field a candidate from Munnurukapu community; Gali Anil Kumar’s name is being finalised.