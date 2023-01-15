BRS in festive mood: Party ranks in AP celebrate Sankranti with KCR flexis

Hyderabad: The arrival of Sankranti in the wake of the formation of a new national party BRS, heightened the enthusiasm of party ranks and files in Andhra Pradesh.

The leaders and workers of Bharat Rashtra Samithi used the occasion of Sankranti festival to promote their party with putting up party flexis across the State.

BRS party flex boards appeared in large numbers along the national highways in many important towns of Andhra such as East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur Vijayawada, Yanam, Avidirevu Kotha Peta, Kadiam, Kakinada, Mummidi Varam, Mukkamala etc.

While.... the constitution of BRS AP unit, intensifying the party activities by CM KCR and the mammoth public meeting organised in Khammam on January 18 by inviting several national leaders took a centre stage in the discussions the people in Andhra Pradesh.

An interesting debate is taking place on BRS and the fast spread of the KCR party in Andhra Pradesh as people, who came to their native places from Hyderabad and other parts on festive season, are sharing their views and opinions with their friends and family members. To this extent, videos related to this news already gone viral on social media.