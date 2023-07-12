BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress

Warangal: The ruling BRS staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Warangal district on Tuesday, in protest against the ‘anti-farmer’ remarks of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.



It may be mentioned here that Revanth Reddy during his interaction with NRI members from Telangana in United States on Monday reportedly said that there was no need for 24-hour free power supply to the farming sector. Against this backdrop, the ruling BRS told its cadres to stage protests against the anti-farmer policies of the Congress on Tuesday.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who along with his party cadres burned the effigy of Revanth Reddy found fault with the Congress for its anti-farmer policies. “The entire farming community in the country is looking at Telangana due to the welfare schemes and developmental programmes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Vinay said. Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod criticised Revanth Reddy for his anti-farmer remarks. “At a time when KCR was proposing free power supply to all farmers in the country, Congress was showing its true colours,” Rathod said. She said that KCR made agriculture a festival in the State by implementing several schemes. The State government had preferred to forego Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre to continue free power to the farm sector. KCR also strongly opposed the Centre’s move to have meters fitted for the agriculture motor pump sets, she said.

In a statement released from the US, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched a broadside against Revanth Reddy for his remarks. “Revanth needs to understand that the agriculture sector is the backbone of the Indian economy because it contributes to GDP, employment, and export. The Congress and the BJP have always discriminated against the farming sector,” Errabelli said. On the other hand, Telangana government was giving high priority to farming, Errabelli said, referring to the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes. He said that people will teach a fitting lesson to the Congress and BJP.