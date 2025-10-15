Live
- Hyundai doubles down on India, to invest Rs 45,000 crore by FY30
- Indian Navy to deliberate on cyber threats in maritime domain, boost security
- Rift deepens between Pak army and ISI after string of intelligence failures
- YouTube Begins Testing AI-Powered Lip-Sync for Dubbed Videos After Instagram’s Rollout
- IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai
- Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 Match Abandoned Due to Rain
- Just to get publicity: K'taka BJP on Priyank Kharge's 'threat' claims
- Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda; Shweta Bachchan Reacts
- Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader
- Five Days After Purchase, Jaisalmer Bus Erupts in Flames, Blocking Escape Routes
BRS launches innovative campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll
The BRS leaders are taking up an innovative campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to attract voters during the by-election. While the...
The BRS leaders are taking up an innovative campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to attract voters during the by-election. While the party leadership has introduced the ‘Baki Card’ (Debt Card), former Minister Ch Malla Reddy performed a haircut for a voter in a barber shop, surprising the locals.
The campaign has already intensified, just two days after the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the by-poll. The BRS leadership, led by Working President K T Rama Rao, had the upper hand with the ‘Baki Card’ initiative. Rao asked party workers to distribute the cards to everyone deceived by the Congress government, explaining the promises the Congress owes, such as Rs 48,000 to the elderly (based on the promised Rs 2,000 per month) and Rs 40,000 for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme.
Known for his humorous style, Malla Reddy grabbed headlines early on Tuesday by entering a barber shop and surprising a patron by beginning to cut his hair with a trimmer. Later, he sought votes by offering a shawl to a woman and was seen dancing with a baby in a nearby house, entertaining the local community.
A senior party leader stated that the aim of the innovative campaign is to attract voters and remind them of the Congress party's unfulfilled promises, adding that more such innovative campaigns will follow.