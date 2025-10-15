BRS launches innovative campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll



The BRS leaders are taking up an innovative campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to attract voters during the by-election. While the party leadership has introduced the ‘Baki Card’ (Debt Card), former Minister Ch Malla Reddy performed a haircut for a voter in a barber shop, surprising the locals.

The campaign has already intensified, just two days after the Election Commission of India issued the notification for the by-poll. The BRS leadership, led by Working President K T Rama Rao, had the upper hand with the ‘Baki Card’ initiative. Rao asked party workers to distribute the cards to everyone deceived by the Congress government, explaining the promises the Congress owes, such as Rs 48,000 to the elderly (based on the promised Rs 2,000 per month) and Rs 40,000 for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Known for his humorous style, Malla Reddy grabbed headlines early on Tuesday by entering a barber shop and surprising a patron by beginning to cut his hair with a trimmer. Later, he sought votes by offering a shawl to a woman and was seen dancing with a baby in a nearby house, entertaining the local community.

A senior party leader stated that the aim of the innovative campaign is to attract voters and remind them of the Congress party's unfulfilled promises, adding that more such innovative campaigns will follow.