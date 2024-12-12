Live
- Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Just In
BRS leader denies earthquake’s effect on Medigadda project
Stating that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale could not affect the Medigadda Project, senior BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Stating that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale could not affect the Medigadda Project, senior BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the Congress leaders were spreading lies on the project only to defame their party chief KCR.
Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Vinod Kumar said that it was natural to have small mistakes while constructing big projects. “In spite of the flow of thousands of TMCs of water, nothing had happened to Medigadda. The government has all the powers on Medigadda, and the National Dam Safety Authority can only give suggestions. Along with this, the government had authority over the Annaram and Sundilla barrages,” he stated.
Vinod Kumar said that officials were stating that water cannot be given to SRSP Phase 1 and 2 and suggesting the farmers have less cultivation in the Rabi crop.