BRS leader denies earthquake’s effect on Medigadda project

Hyderabad: Stating that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale could not affect the Medigadda Project, senior BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the Congress leaders were spreading lies on the project only to defame their party chief KCR.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Vinod Kumar said that it was natural to have small mistakes while constructing big projects. “In spite of the flow of thousands of TMCs of water, nothing had happened to Medigadda. The government has all the powers on Medigadda, and the National Dam Safety Authority can only give suggestions. Along with this, the government had authority over the Annaram and Sundilla barrages,” he stated.

Vinod Kumar said that officials were stating that water cannot be given to SRSP Phase 1 and 2 and suggesting the farmers have less cultivation in the Rabi crop.