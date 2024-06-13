BRS leader urges govt to implement Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: Former Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday demanded the state government to implement the scheme of Rs 7,500 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa from this rainy season. In a statement issued here, Niranjan Reddy said that whenever the government is asked about any scheme, the Chief Minister and Ministers are afraid of speaking on the issues. “The interest the Congress leaders had on winning the elections doesn’t seem to be the same in formulation of policies. Is there no time for the CM and the Minister to decide on this since the last seven months,” questioned Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader said that the assurance made by the Chief Minister that the Rythu Bharosa would be given from December 9 was mere rhetoric. The Congress government which is now talking about guidelines and restricting the beneficiaries did not speak about their intentions in their election promises, he asked. There is no Rythu Bharosa for the farmers and there is no talk about the tenant farmers and the Rs 500 bonus turned out to be a bogus, said Niranjan Reddy.