BRS leaders accuse Congress leader Sampath of extortion

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Friday levelled serious allegations against Congress leader Sampath, accusing him of intimidating mandal-level officials and extorting money. Addressing a press conference alongside party spokesperson Manne Krishank, Alampur MLA Vijayudu claimed that the current administration is not a “people’s rule” but one that oppresses the public. He alleged that Sampath has been obstructing ongoing works on National Highway 44, demanding Rs 8 crore to allow the project to proceed. Vijayudu described the Congress leader as an “extortionist king” who is constantly harassing local officials and stated that the BRS possesses evidence to support these claims.

Manne Krishank further criticised Sampath, noting that despite losing the previous election by over 40,000 votes, the leader continues to exert unlawful influence. He questioned whether the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, would order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry into these allegations, similar to the SIT formed against journalists. Krishank revealed that a company named Sri Bramara Infrastructure has already filed a complaint alleging they were threatened with deadly weapons. He challenged national Congress leaders to address the conduct of their representative.

The BRS leaders also raised questions regarding Sampath’s personal assets and his family’s professional conduct. Krishank alleged that while Sampath’s election affidavit declared “nil” land ownership, he has since registered two acres of assigned land in his wife’s name. He further claimed that Sampath’s wife, a government teacher, is reportedly irregular in her duties. Demanding an immediate and thorough investigation into these alleged encroachments and illegal business activities, the BRS leaders vowed to release further evidence to the public shortly.