BRS Leaders Arrested in Gadwal district, in Protest Against Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy's Residence

Gadwal: BRS Leaders Arrested Near Gadwal in Protest Against Attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy's Residence



Several BRS leaders, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Rangu Maddileti, were taken in to custody and sent to Ieeja police station.And TRS student union leader Kuravapallya, was arrested near Mellacheruvu in Gadwal while he was heading to Hyderabad in response to a call by former Minister Harish Rao to protest against the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy's residence. The leaders were arrested by local police and taken to the town police station.

Additionally, former TRS market yard chairman Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy was arrested late at night and shifted to the Aija police station, while BRS leader Boss Hanumanthu Naidu was placed under house arrest.

Speaking on the arrests, BRS leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu criticized the actions of the police, accusing the Revanth Reddy government of turning the administration into a police state. He remarked that under the current Congress government, arrests have become routine, especially targeting opposition leaders, students, and activists. He condemned the actions as an attempt to suppress dissent and stifle a strong opposition, which he argued is essential for the welfare of the people.

Ramulu further accused the ruling party of orchestrating the attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy after he held a press meet criticizing defections. He claimed the attack, allegedly carried out by MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, was a direct response to Reddy’s statements. Ramulu urged the Congress government to focus on solving public issues rather than suppressing opposition voices.

He also condemned the preemptive arrests in Gadwal constituency, stating that such actions were an attack on democratic rights. Ramulu warned that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government continues with these methods, the people will rise and teach the Congress party a lesson.