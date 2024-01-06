BRS leaders condemn cancellation of welfare schemes

Hyderabad: BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao called upon the party activists on Friday to make people aware of the Congress government’s attempts to cancel the schemes of the BRS government.

They said that after the Congress party came into power, many schemes started by the BRS party were being cancelled just for political reasons. Even programmes that have benefited millions and changed their lives in the last ten years are sidelined by mere political malice. It should be remembered that whichever party is in power, the government is permanent. Along with government programmes, the Congress government has also been cancelling public utility infrastructure like roads and buildings that were sanctioned and given funds.

The BRS leaders said that the Gruha Lakshmi programme has already been cancelled. But as part of the programme, the government should inform the public about the status of beneficiaries who have been selected and received official documents. Already, the beneficiaries were trying to approach the court based on the official documents provided by the government. The BRS party will stand for the people even if it opposes or cancels any programme that benefits the interests of the people.

Apart from this, through the distribution of sheep, lakhs of Yadav families got financial security. The Congress party is trying to cancel this programme too. “We strongly oppose any wrongdoing of this programme, which provides economic security to the Yadava community, a vital section of the weaker sections. The government should immediately distribute sheep to those who have already paid DDs as part of this scheme,” the BRS leaders said.

Rama Rao said that the government was also thinking of cancelling the Dalit Bandhu programme. Adhering to the Congress party's promise to expand the Dalit Bandhu programme and give Rs 12 lakh in the election, at least Rs 10 lakh should be given to the already selected beneficiaries as per Dalit Bandhu or at least 12 lakh as promised by the Congress party. Funds should be paid to those selected for Dalit Bandhu immediately, and their units should be started. By cancelling every welfare programme, the Congress party was betraying the people of Telangana, the BRS leaders alleged.