BRS leaders express condolences over tragic crash

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders including party president K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, B Vinod Kumar and others expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where a London-bound flight crashed into a residential locality.

Expressing deep sorrow over the deaths of passengers, common people, including medical students, in the tragic accident that took place when the plane crashed into residential areas, KCR expressed his condolences and urged the central and state governments to announce ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and provide financial assistance and better medical services to the injured.

In a statement, KTR said, “The news of the crash and the loss of innocent lives including passengers, local residents, and medicos is deeply heartbreaking.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident”.

Harish Rao said, “Deeply shocked by the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured and strength to everyone affected by this devastating incident. May the departed rest in peace.”