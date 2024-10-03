BRS leaders instigating people to protect their own interests : CM

Hyderabad: Stressing the need of the Musi project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders were trying to protect their own illegal constructions within water bodies in the guise of supporting the people. While questioning the seriousness of the Opposition to resolve the issue he said the State government was open for suggestions.



While launching the pilot project of the Family Digital Cards in Secunderabad, CM dared the BRS leaders, K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to contribute to the poor Musi dwellers from their party fund. “Your party account has Rs 1500 crore, will you be contributing Rs 500 crore from this, as an alternative solution ?” he asked.

Countering the claims of Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender on the Musi project, Revanth Reddy suggested that as a local MP and key BJP leader he should be representing the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If you are ready, our cabinet is ready to meet the PM to get Rs 25,000 crore as part of finding a solution to this. Let us provide housing to the affected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he said.

Chief Minister while emphasising that the Opposition should be providing their suggestions, he invited party leaders of BRS and BJP to Secretariat for discussions. He also suggested that the Congress was ready for conducting an all party meeting over the issue.