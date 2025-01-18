BRS Leaders Join Congress as Sampath Kumar Vows Irrigation Relief for Farmers in Alampur

Gadwal: In a significant political development, BRS party councilors from wards 2, 13, and 20 of Ayija Municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district, along with former councilors and co-option members, officially joined the Congress party in the presence of former MLA and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar. This large-scale induction is seen as a major boost for the Congress party in the region.

Former MLA Sampath Kumar Assures Farmers of Water Release...

Alampur: Former MLA Sampath Kumar visited the Sunkesula Barrage and Tumilla Lift Irrigation Scheme on Saturday to address farmers’ concerns over irrigation water. Speaking at the Rajoli Mandal’s Sunkesula Barrage, he assured farmers not to lose hope, as water release for the irrigation needs of RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) ayacut farmers would be initiated within two days.

Sampath Kumar, accompanied by local farmers, inspected the shutters of the KC Canal and pointed out the need to slightly reduce the canal’s elevation to facilitate effective water supply through the Tumilla Lift Irrigation Project.

The Congress leader emphasized that under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, the government would ensure the release of irrigation water to all farmers in the ayacut. He criticized leaders who made empty promises and instead highlighted Congress's commitment to resolving irrigation issues through coordination with officials from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sampath Kumar displayed the joint indent documents and a special Government Order (GO) authorizing the release of 1.5 TMC of water to the RDS ayacut. Farmers accompanying him expressed gratitude for the efforts to address their long-standing grievances.

Call for Unity Ahead of Local Elections

Addressing the gathering, Sampath Kumar reflected on past electoral defeats and urged the farmers and people of Alampur constituency to set aside any grievances and work collectively to bring Congress back to power in the upcoming local elections. He appealed to all sections of society to rise above caste and religious differences and work together for the region’s development.

He stated, “I admit the mistakes I may have made knowingly or unknowingly. But now, let us all unite to end corrupt and divisive politics in our region. Let us bring Congress to power and achieve the development we deserve.”

Release of Kisan Cell Calendar and Participation of Key Leaders

During the program, Sampath Kumar released the Kisan Cell calendar and highlighted Congress's initiatives for farmers. The event saw participation from prominent leaders, including Kisan Cell President Nagaraju, former RDS Chairman Seetharama Reddy, Market Yard Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, Library Chairman Neeli Srinu, spokesperson Sekshavali Chari, and several village farmers and leaders from various mandals.

This program has reinvigorated Congress supporters, boosting morale ahead of the elections while ensuring practical solutions to the pressing irrigation issues in the Alampur constituency.