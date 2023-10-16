  • Menu
BRS leaders of Kodangal and Bodhan joins Congress in presence of Revanth Reddy

BRS leaders from Bodhan and Kodangal Assembly constituencies joined Congress. Bodhan Municipal Chairman Tumu Padmavathy, Councilors Sarath Reddy,...

BRS leaders from Bodhan and Kodangal Assembly constituencies joined Congress.

Bodhan Municipal Chairman Tumu Padmavathy, Councilors Sarath Reddy, Srikanth Goud, Pitla Satyanarayana, You Nazeer Ali, Imran, Javeed, Abdullah, Talla Latha, Ravichandar Sarpanchulu Anjamma, Ramgopal Reddy, former MPTC Bal Raju Goud joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy here today.

Some of them belong to Bomraspet of Kodangal constituency who joined Congress from BRS. Revanth Reddy invited the BRS leader in the party by offering them tricolour scarves.



