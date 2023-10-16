Live
- 2 illegal miners dead, dozen feared buried as coal mine collapses in Dhanbad
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
BRS leaders of Kodangal and Bodhan joins Congress in presence of Revanth Reddy
BRS leaders from Bodhan and Kodangal Assembly constituencies joined Congress. Bodhan Municipal Chairman Tumu Padmavathy, Councilors Sarath Reddy,...
Bodhan Municipal Chairman Tumu Padmavathy, Councilors Sarath Reddy, Srikanth Goud, Pitla Satyanarayana, You Nazeer Ali, Imran, Javeed, Abdullah, Talla Latha, Ravichandar Sarpanchulu Anjamma, Ramgopal Reddy, former MPTC Bal Raju Goud joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy here today.
Some of them belong to Bomraspet of Kodangal constituency who joined Congress from BRS. Revanth Reddy invited the BRS leader in the party by offering them tricolour scarves.
