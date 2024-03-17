BRS leaders seek disqualification of Danam but could not meet Speaker

Live
Hyderabad: Aggrieved with their party MLA joining the Congress party, the BRS leaders knocked the door of the Telangana Legislative Speaker Gaddam Prasad with a disqualification petition but returned without meeting him with the unavailability of the Speaker.
The BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal went to Speaker Prasad Kumar's residence with an appointment at 6 pm. The BRS leader alleged that the Speaker Prasad Kumar did not meet the BRS MLAs till 8 pm after giving an appointment at 6 pm. Prasad Kumar did not respond to calls by BRS MLAs to the Speaker as he was not at home.
BRS MLAs who waited at the Speaker's residence for two and a half hours and later returned. MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy said that it was painful that the Speaker did not meet them even after their appointment. He said that the Speaker did not meet him only because of the pressure from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The BRS leader said they would once again try to submit a petition to the Speaker to disqualify Danam Nagender.