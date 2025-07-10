BRS leaders switch to bye-poll mode, seeks minorities’ support for JH seat

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have called upon minority communities to take responsibility for ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills constituency by-election.

During a meeting of minority leaders held at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, MLA Talasani Srinivasa Yadav stressed the importance of their hard work to secure the party’s win in the impending by-election. He remarked, “We have witnessed how Telangana changed and how the landscape of Hyderabad transformed during KCR’s ten years in power.” He asserted, “No one has done as much good as KCR has done for the minorities in particular.” Srinivasa Yadav alleged that Congress leaders were responsible for the suicide of BRS activist Sardar, stating, “Congress, which was responsible for Sardar’s suicide, should be given a befitting lesson in this by-election. Do not vote because someone from Delhi told you to. Vote keeping in mind the local conditions.” He further claimed, “No section is happy under Revanth’s rule. Congress, which has troubled the people, should be taught a lesson in this by-election.”

Former Minister Md Mahamood Ali credited KCR’s efforts for the achievement of Telangana statehood. He noted that the electricity and water situation in Telangana improved only after KCR became Chief Minister. Ali contended that Congress had pushed back minorities who were previously well-off. He highlighted that under KCR’s rule, minorities received quality education in Gurukuls, which has enabled children from poor minority families to become doctors and engineers. Ali concluded by saying that KCR preserved the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb (syncretic culture) in Telangana.

MLC Dasoju Sravan criticised Congress, stating that the party had deceived minorities in the state just as it had misled all other communities. He pointed out that not a single promise from the minority declaration had been implemented, and Congress had done injustice to minorities even regarding official posts.