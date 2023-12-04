BRS lost due to my curse: MLA Seethakka

Hyderabad: Mulugu MLA Seethakka stated that public welfare government will be formed in the state with the aim of development of Telangana. She spoke to the media while going to the Congress party meeting for CLP leader election. Seethakka claimed that BRS lost badly because of her curse. She accused the BRS leaders of committing many evil deeds to defeat her in Mulugu. Finally, Seethakka complained that even her sincere service was insulted.

Seethakka once again accused BRS of conspiring to defeat her by spending 200 crores in the constituency. However, she said the people of Mulugu had thwarted the schemes of the BRS leaders and she would always be grateful to the people. She said that a government will be formed which will work for the welfare of all the people in the state. She said that Mulugu constituency will definitely get due priority in the new government. Seethakka reminded that Congress party state president Revanth Reddy's padayatra started from Mulugu and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also started Vijayabheri in the state from Mulugu.