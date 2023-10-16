BRS manifesto aims for Chandrayaan 3.0

Hyderabad: The two main contenders -- BRS and Congress -- seem to be obsessed with number 9 as they chose day one of Navaratri to blow the poll bugle in all seriousness. Interestingly, both the parties have chosen the figure 50 plus again. While the BRS issued B Forms to 51 candidates, the Congress announced its first list of 55 candidates on Sunday.



While the BRS leaders who are yet to get the B Forms fear that the pink party boss is contemplating to change some of the candidates whose names had figured in the list of 115 candidates announced sometime back, the Congress leaders, who failed to get the tickets in the seats for which the names have been announced, are getting ready to board the car.

Amidst the scenario, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has just recovered from viral fever, released the party manifesto. KCR in the manifesto has strategically targeted to woo nearly 50 per cent of the voters who have already been enjoying the benefits of big schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions. He announced the enhancement of the cash benefits of the two schemes and added a slew of new schemes targeting women and poorer sections.

The manifesto also came up with new schemes like Rs 5 lakh life insurance coverage to every person holding white ration card, Rs 3,000 honorarium to eligible women, house sites for all the poor and gas cylinders at Rs 400. The Congress had earlier promised Rs 2,500 pension for women and gas cylinder at Rs 500. The enhancement of Rythu Bandhu scheme benefit to Rs 16,000 per acre in the next five years is aimed to woo nearly 60 lakh farmers who have been receiving Rs 5,000 per acre and Rs 5 lakh Rythu Bima. He also clarified that the Rythu Bandhu amount would be first increased to Rs 12,000 from the next financial year and would become Rs 16,000 in the next five years.

Another major group of Aasra pensioners have been promised a pension of Rs 3,016 pension every month in the first year of BRS 3.0. It would be increased to Rs 6,016 by 2029. More than 40 lakh pensioners will benefit from this. The two major sections -- farmers and Aasara pensioners -- account for about 1.50 crore voters (out of 3.17 crore electorate). The BRS believes that their manifesto would trump the six guarantees offered by the Congress. The promise of honorarium of Rs 3,000 to women per month was to counter the promise of Rs 2,500 announced by the Congress. Similarly, it has offered to give LPG gas at Rs 400, Rs 100 less than that offered by the Congress.

The increase of Aarogyasri limit to Rs 15 lakh and the establishment of residential schools for poorer sections in upper classes and the promise to implement the old pension scheme are aimed at targeting the students, parents and government employees. However, the BJP criticised the BRS manifesto as a cut and paste of the old manifestoes.

MANIFESTO HIGHLIGHTS

Telangana Annapurna Scheme - Every household with ration card holder to be given ‘Sanna Biyyam’

KCR Aarogya Raksha Scheme - Aarogyasri Bima Scheme coverage increased to Rs 15 lakh

Soubhagyalakshmi Scheme - All eligible poor women to get Rs 3,000 per month

119 residential schools for economically backward students

Rythu Bandhu schematically will be increased to Rs 16000 per acre per year. Immediately Rs 11,000 and will see an increase of Rs 1,000 per year

Own buildings for Mahila Swashakti Groups

Aasara Pensions to be increased to Rs 5000. In first year, it will be hiked to Rs 3000 and will see an increase of Rs 500 every year

KCR Bhima Prathi Intiki Dheema- Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Scheme for all BPL card holders 100 per cent premium will be paid

Will study CPS to OPS pensions for government employees. A committee will be formed on it

Physically challenged persons’ pension to increase to Rs 6000. Will benefit 5,35,000 people.

2BHK dignity houses Hyderabad city. This is in addition to the present one lakh 2BHK houses

Minority junior colleges to be converted to Residential colleges

Orphan policy of Telangana govt will be implemented in next term taking them as State Children