BRS Manifesto is Scrap : Revanth

Hyderabad:Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged on Sunday that the ruling BRS has copied the Congress manifesto. He dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to undertake an oath that his party will not indulge in violations, like distribution of liquor to voters.

Speaking to the media, Reddy alleged that KCR has copied the six guarantees announced by the Congress earlier. Questioning its commitment to citizens, the Congress leader felt that the BRS, which lost credibility amongst people, could not even come up with original manifesto.

“The Congress is looking at KCR's manifesto as scrap paper; there is no need to discuss it. Under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, we announced Rs 2,500 for women. KCR announced that it will be Rs. 3,000. After we promised Rs 500 for an LPG cylinder he assured one for Rs 400. When it comes to pensions, we announced Rs 4,000; he promised Rs 5,000,” he pointed out.

Reddy felt that rather than implementing already made promises, the BRS was trying to deceive the common man once again. “KCR and his party are nothing but parasites, feeding on others. The BRS manifesto is a proof of a lack of thought and sincerity towards public welfare,” he felt. Reddy claimed that the party was ahead of the BRS in terms of candidates, as KCR was giving B-forms to 51 candidates on the day when Congress released its first list of 55. Throwing a challenge to KCR, he dared him to give an undertaking that the party would not take help of liquor this time. "I am throwing a direct challenge to KCR. Is he ready to seek votes in this election without utilising a drop of liquor or money. I will be there at the martyrs memorial to take the undertaking on October 17, will he make it ?” he asked.