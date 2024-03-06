BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat

Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, is likely to give the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha ticket once again to the sitting MP, M Srinivas Reddy.

A meeting of the party leaders from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segments was held at Telangana Bhavan.

With the party deciding to have an alliance with the BSP in the ensuing elections, the party would be leaving out the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment.

Though there were several aspirants, like former sports authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, folk singer Sai Chand’s wife Rajani, and JPNCE head KS Ravi Kumar, seeking tickets, the BRS chief decided to retain the ticket once again for Manne Srinivas Reddy.

Later, talking to the media, Srinivas Reddy said that the CM recognised the services they had taken up in their constituency. He thanked the party chief for giving him the ticket for the second time. He said that the Congress had won because of some small mistakes by the party.

The BRS leader stated that the CM's words will be valuable if all of the assurances are carried out. When asked about two family members joining different parties, the BRS leader stated that there could be a difference of opinion, but there is freedom for everyone who has a vote, and it will not impact the party’s chances. The development made by former chief minister KCR and his family credibility would ensure our victory, and the party would undoubtedly win the Mahabubnagar seat this time, he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief decided to field former MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy for the council seat under the local body quota.