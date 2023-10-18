BRS MLA meets Revanth, may join party Rathod Bapurao was denied ticket by BRS

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Just a day before AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Telangana for kick-starting bus yatra, the BRS MLA from Boath...
Hyderabad: Just a day before AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Telangana for kick-starting bus yatra, the BRS MLA from Boath Rathod Bapurao met PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Being considered a big jolt to BRS, Bapurao who will be joining Congress remained upset ever since Anil Jadhav was declared as the pink party candidate from Boath constituency.
Later during the day at an event organised at his residence the GHMC floor leader and Madhapur Corporator V Jagadeeshwar Goud joined the party. During the event several BRS and BJP party leaders from Shadnagar, Kodangal and Kalvakurthy constituencies also joined the party in the presence of Revanth Reddy.
Amongst those who joined the Congress party are former MPPs Ram Reddy, Sambayya Goud, Sarpanch Laxman Naik, former MPTCs, former Sarpanches, ward members and cadre from Kalwakurthy constituency. Several leaders from Dudyal mandal of Kodangal constituency also joined the Congress party.