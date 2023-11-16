BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao reacts on IT raids

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao reacted to the IT raids that have been happening since Thursday morning in many places in Telangana. He dismissed all the reports about IT raids on his home and the homes of his close friends as a hoax. He explained that raids were being conducted on rice mills in many places in the district and that he had no connection with those rice millers.

Nallamothu Bhaskar, who again contested for BRS in Miryalaguda constituency, conducted election campaign in Vemulapalli on Thursday.

Addressing the people on this occasion, he said that the opposition parties are spreading false reports as it is clear that the BRS party is sure to win the next election.

He lashed out at the opposition for deliberately spreading false news as a conspiracy to defeat them in the elections. Nallamothu clarified that he does not have any companies and does not have a large amount of money. Nallamothu Bhaskar challenged that if it is proved, it will be given to them.