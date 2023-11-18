BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy warns people about Congress

BRS Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy toured Kothalapur, Damarached, Nandyanayak Thanda and Jamla Nayak Thanda of Bashirabad mandal as part of the praja Sankalpa Yatra and explained BRS schemes on this occasion.

He explained the consequences of voting for the Congress party saying that there will be no power, Dalit Bandhu and Dharani portals if Congress comes to power.