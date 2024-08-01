  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS MLAs arrives in Assembly with black badges in protest against CM comments

BRS MLAs arrives in Assembly with black badges in protest against CM comments
x
Highlights

BRS MLAs attended the Assembly today wearing black badges as a symbol of their protest over chief minister's remarks on BRS women MLA.the members...

BRS MLAs attended the Assembly today wearing black badges as a symbol of their protest over chief minister's remarks on BRS women MLA.the members demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks.

In an attempt to address the issue directly, BRS leaders submitted an adjournment resolution in the House to facilitate a discussion on the CM's remarks. However, the speaker denied and assured to give time to speak.

In addition to the Assembly protest, BRS has announced plans to organize protests across the state today, aimed at condemning the Chief Minister's comments

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X