Live
- Body of missing Odisha doctor recovered
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
Just In
BRS MLAs arrives in Assembly with black badges in protest against CM comments
Highlights
BRS MLAs attended the Assembly today wearing black badges as a symbol of their protest over chief minister's remarks on BRS women MLA.the members...
BRS MLAs attended the Assembly today wearing black badges as a symbol of their protest over chief minister's remarks on BRS women MLA.the members demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks.
In an attempt to address the issue directly, BRS leaders submitted an adjournment resolution in the House to facilitate a discussion on the CM's remarks. However, the speaker denied and assured to give time to speak.
In addition to the Assembly protest, BRS has announced plans to organize protests across the state today, aimed at condemning the Chief Minister's comments
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS