BRS MLAs arrives in Assembly with black badges in protest against CM comments

BRS MLAs attended the Assembly today wearing black badges as a symbol of their protest over chief minister's remarks on BRS women MLA.the members demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks.

In an attempt to address the issue directly, BRS leaders submitted an adjournment resolution in the House to facilitate a discussion on the CM's remarks. However, the speaker denied and assured to give time to speak.

In addition to the Assembly protest, BRS has announced plans to organize protests across the state today, aimed at condemning the Chief Minister's comments