BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs to donate one month salary for flood relief
Hyderabad: The BRS MLAs, MLCs, and MPs have come forward to donate one month’s salary to aid relief efforts. The decision was taken following the advice of the party chief, KCR. In response to the devastating floods across Telangana, the BRS has already launched extensive relief operations throughout the State.
To further support those affected, all BRS legislators, including MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, have committed their one month’s salary to assist the victims.
“The BRS has always stood by the people in their toughest times, and once again, we are united in our efforts to provide relief during this crisis. I urge everyone to join hands and contribute generously to help the flood-affected people,” said Harish Rao.
