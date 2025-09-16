BRS MLAs submit rejoinders on claims of 10 defected lawmakers

Hyderabad: The BRS MLAs on Monday submitted rejoinder against the replies by the party MLAs who defected to the Congress by presenting proofs.

The party MLAs G Jagadish Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Chinta Prabhakar met Assembly joint secretary Upender Reddy on Monday. The BRS leaders pointed out that while they have submitted rejoinders to the replies sent by the MLAs who switched loyalties. They did not submit rejoinders in the case of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender as they did not respond to the Speaker’s notices.

Party MLA Dr K Sanjay, who filed the petition against MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi and Prakash Goud, was abroad, so party would submit rejoinders on their answers within three to four days after he returns to the state.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said that they have sought the Speaker to disqualify ten MLAs who joined the Congress party after winning from BRS. “We have gone to the Supreme Court and the court has ruled that a decision should be taken within three months.

The Speaker has given notices to ten MLAs. Some MLAs have explained to the Speaker that they are innocent and have faith in KCR. On this, we have sent the answers given by the MLAs who have changed parties to us within three days.

They asked us to give an answer. The Speaker, who gave more time to the MLAs who changed parties, gave us only three days. We gave an answer within the three days given by the Speaker,” said Jagadish Reddy. The MLAs had said that they did not change the party and when they went to the CM, he had kept a three-colored scarf around their neck.

The MLAs who changed parties tried to prove their innocence. Ten MLAs participated in Congress party meetings and conferences. “Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that we should hoist the Congress flag in the local body elections. Have Pocharam’s words been morphed by AI in any way? Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that there are problems in my constituency, that is, the CM has come to my house.

If Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had faith in KCR, shouldn’t he have a KCR photo and Pink scarf,” asked Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader alleged that the ten MLAs have changed the party for personal gains. Why the ten MLAs who were supposed to come to KCR after receiving the notices went to Revanth Reddy, he asked.