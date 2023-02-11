BRS MLC Banda Prakash file nominations for Dy chairman post

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Prakash submitted the nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharya. Prakash was accompanied by Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathy Rathod, Mohd Mahmood Ali, former Speaker MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhanachari, MLC Gangadhar Goud, MLA Nanolumen Narender and others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao finalised the name of Prakash for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Council. Since BRS has a majority in the Council, Prakash is likely to win the election without a challenge.

His candidature for the post on behalf of BRS was finalised by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who instructed the party leaders to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

His election to the post is just a formality considering the strength of the BRS in the Council.