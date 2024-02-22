BRS MLC Kavitha gets CBI summons to appear on Feb 26

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned BRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning in the now-scraped Delhi liquor policy case on February 26. The CBI officials have issued notices to the BRS leader asking her to attend for questioning about the sensational Delhi liquor policy.

The BRS leader was earlier questioned by the CBI in the same case at her residence in December last year. Two teams visited Kavitha’s residence and questioned her for about seven and a half hours. The investigating agencies had taken up an inquiry alleging Kavitha was part of the ‘South Group’ that paid Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders through a businessman named Vijay Nair. Her name came up in the remand report, where a Gurugram based businessman named Amit Arora gave a statement to the police.

The BRS leader was earlier questioned by the ED, who called her to Delhi in April last year. It would be interesting to know whether the BRS leader would attend the inquiry or not.