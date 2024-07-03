Live
- PM's speech in House unfortunate, misleading, says Cong leader K Suresh
- Next 5 years will see decisive fight against poverty: PM Modi lays roadmap of third term
- Limit ghee, coconut oil if you have fatty liver disease: Expert
- BRS MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25
- Harendhira Prasad takes charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam
- Shuchi Talati’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ feted at IFFLA with Grand Jury prize
- Divyanka relishes gelato in Milan; says ‘God, please keep your calorie angels sleeping’
- Habits that are causing your age to skin and how to reverse the damage
- 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start
- Jamshedpur, Shillong to be new venues for Durand Cup
Just In
BRS MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25
Highlights
BRS MLC Kavitha, who is an accused in the liquor scam case, faced another setback today as her judicial custody was extended till July 25. Kavitha was...
BRS MLC Kavitha, who is an accused in the liquor scam case, faced another setback today as her judicial custody was extended till July 25. Kavitha was initially remanded to judicial custody on July 25 and today, after 24 days, she appeared before the court through video conference.
The Rouse Avenue court adjourned the further hearing to July 25 after hearing arguments through video conference. Jail officials produced Kavitha before the court and the decision to extend her judicial custody was made.
Kavitha, who has been embroiled in the liquor scam case, will remain in custody till the next hearing on July 25.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS