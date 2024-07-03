  • Menu
BRS MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25

BRS MLC Kavitha, who is an accused in the liquor scam case, faced another setback today as her judicial custody was extended till July 25. Kavitha was...

BRS MLC Kavitha, who is an accused in the liquor scam case, faced another setback today as her judicial custody was extended till July 25. Kavitha was initially remanded to judicial custody on July 25 and today, after 24 days, she appeared before the court through video conference.

The Rouse Avenue court adjourned the further hearing to July 25 after hearing arguments through video conference. Jail officials produced Kavitha before the court and the decision to extend her judicial custody was made.

Kavitha, who has been embroiled in the liquor scam case, will remain in custody till the next hearing on July 25.

