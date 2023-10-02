BRS MLC resigns to join Congress

Hyderabad: In a major shock to the ruling BRS, the party’s MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy has resigned from the party’s primary membership and will be joining the Congress party shortly. He along with Zilla Parishad vice chairman T Balaji Singh from Kalwakurthy met PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The leader who is aiming to get a ticket for contesting Assembly elections has reportedly remained upset following the decision of the ruling BRS party that cleared the name of Kalwakurthy sitting MLA G Jaipal Yadav as contestant once again. Hence Kasireddy has taken the decision to join Congress.



Kasireddy cited the nonfulfillment of Telangana’s aspirations as the reason for resigning from BRS. “Sonia Gandhi has given Telangana the clear objective of fulfillment of people’s aspirations. But this has not been achieved despite more than nine years. The six guarantees which she had declared are in the direction of realising this. These six guarantees will definitely do justice to the poor,” he emphasised in the resignation letter.

K Venkat Reddy buries hatchet with former Nakrekal MLA Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who had differences with former Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham buried the hatchet by embracing him. On September 28, he formally joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge. Former BRS MLA Veeresham lost to Congress candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah in 2018. Later Lingaiah deserted Congress and joined BRS. Since the BRS once again announced the sitting MLA as its candidate, Veeresham decided to join the Congress. This was fiercely opposed by local MP Venkat Reddy which also delayed his joining. However, with the backing of Revanth Reddy and other leaders, the hurdles were cleared.

On Sunday bonhomie was witnessed in Hyderabad between both leaders. Emphasising that both Nalgonda and Nakrekal were his two eyes, Venkat Reddy urged his cadre to back him in the upcomingAssemblyAssembly polls.