BRS MLC Srinivas Reddy Denies Role in Tholkatta Gambling Case

BRS Party MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy has distanced himself from the incident at Tholkatta, Moinabad mandal, stating he has no connection to the developments at the location. Responding to police notices, he assured full cooperation in the investigation and highlighted his lack of involvement.

In a statement, Srinivas Reddy clarified that all matters related to the land, purchased in 2018, have been managed by his nephew, Gyander Reddy. According to him, the property consists of a mango and coconut grove, along with two worker accommodations, and not a farmhouse or guesthouse, as reported in certain media sections. He further stated that Gyander Reddy leased the grove to Varra Ramesh Kumar Reddy without his knowledge. Subsequently, Varra Ramesh Kumar Reddy sub-leased it to M. Venkatapathi Raju. The MLC claimed he was unaware of these transactions until the incident came to light and has since filed a police complaint requesting action against those responsible.

Addressing allegations of unlawful activities on the premises, Srinivas Reddy categorically denied any involvement. He stated that he was in Warangal attending the Yellamma festival at the time of the incident and not present in Hyderabad. He alleged that misinformation was being spread with the intent of tarnishing his political image. With a political career spanning two decades without any legal cases, he reiterated his commitment to upholding the law and ensuring no illegal activities take place under his watch. The MLC also stated that he would issue legal notices against individuals circulating false claims about him on social media.

Meanwhile, police conducted a raid at the Tholkatta property on Tuesday evening, leading to the apprehension of 61 individuals. Authorities seized Rs 30 lakh in cash, betting coins valued at Rs 1 crore, 50 vehicles, and 80 betting roosters. Those detained were primarily businessmen, and while they were served notices before release, several suspects managed to escape before the police arrived. Investigations are underway to identify and locate the absconding individuals.