BRS MP donates one month salary to flood victims

Warangal: Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra who is well known for his philanthropy has donated his one-month salary to the flood victims in Telangana. Acting on the call given by the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to help the flood victims, Ravichandra announced this on Wednesday. Over the years, Ravichandra has contributed to the welfare of the poor, and to the development of several temples.



The list of his donations includes - granite slabs and steel railings worth around Rs 3 crore to the Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram, two mini buses to Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam to ferry the devotees from the bus station to the temple, Rs 10 lakh for the development of MGM Hospital in Warangal. The 58-year-old Ravichandra who hails from Inugurthy village under Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district is settled in Khammam. He is one of the major granite industrialists in this part of the region.