BRS MP Santosh thanks BCCI for the green initiative

BRS MP Santhosh Kumar
Highlights

On behalf of the Green India Challenge team, MP Santhosh Kumar expressed his sincere gratitude to the BCCI for coming up with new ideas for enhancing greenery

Hyderabad: BCCI recently took an innovative decision during the IPL 2023 matches. It has been ordered to plant 500 trees for every dot ball scored in the playoff matches.

According to this, the BCCI will plant 1,47,000 trees along with the teams that have registered dot balls. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar expressed his happiness over this decision taken by the BCCI.

On behalf of the Green India Challenge team, MP Santhosh Kumar expressed his sincere gratitude to the BCCI for coming up with new ideas for enhancing greenery. He wrote a letter to BCCI President Roger Binny appreciating the initiative and thanked the cricket council via Twitter.

