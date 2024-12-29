BRS offers ‘chadar’ in Ajmer

Mahabubnagar: Former Minister and Mahabubnagar BRS District President Laxma Reddy reaffirmed the BRS party’s commitment to minority welfare while offering a sacred chadar to the revered Ajmer Dargah. Speaking on Saturday at his residence in Jadcherla, Laxma Reddy handed over the chadar to a group of devotees visiting the dargah, asking them to offer it on his behalf and pray for peace and prosperity in the state.

The devotees, including Ibrahim Chishti, Ahmed Chishti, Abrar Chishti, and Intiyaz Chishti from Jadcherla town, informed Laxma Reddy about their upcoming pilgrimage to the Ajmer Dargah. In response, the former minister organized prayers at his residence in the presence of TRS minority leaders and Muslim religious elders before presenting the chadar.

Highlighting the BRS party’s dedication to inclusivity, Laxma Reddy stated, “The BRS party is the only party steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of minorities. We strive for harmony and development for all communities in the state.”