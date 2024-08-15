BRS Party Celebrates 78th Independence Day

Gadwal: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the BRS Party Office in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The event was organized under the leadership of former ZP TC members and district party leaders Basu Shyamala and Hanumanth Naidu. Alampur MLA Vijayudu graced the occasion as the chief guest, where he unfurled the national flag and led the gathering in singing the national anthem.

During his address, MLA Vijayudu reflected on the significance of the day, stating that India’s independence, which was achieved through the heroic struggles and sacrifices of countless freedom fighters, marks 78 years today. He emphasized the enduring legacy of these freedom fighters, whose sacrifices have granted the nation its cherished freedom. He urged everyone to honor their sacrifices by promoting national unity and moving forward together in harmony.

MLA Vijayudu also paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's freedom, reminding everyone of the need to take inspiration from the lives of these freedom fighters. He highlighted the importance of continuing to uphold the values and unity that these heroes fought for, as a guiding principle for the future generations.

The event saw the participation of several prominent figures, including Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, R. Kishore, Angadi Basavaraj, Imtiyaz, Tower Muqbul, S. Ramu, Monesh Maroju, Thirumalesh, Maddela Banda Shekhar Naidu, Prema latha Kurava Pallaiah, Rayapuram Veeresh, Naidu, Jagadeesh, former Garlapadu Sarpanch Parashuramu, Tappetla Morsu Thimmappa, and many other party leaders and activists.