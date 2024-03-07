BRS party ex-MLA Konappa to quit party

Hyderabad:BRS party leader and former Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa is likely to quit the party in order to join the ruling Congress party. He met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and expressed his desire to join the party. He is likely to join the Congress party either on March 12 or March 15.

Konappa also visited the chamber of State revenue & Information minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday morning. He interacted with media persons present there on the occasion. He said he would take a decision on his political future after talking to the workers and taking into consideration their views. At a media conference on Tuesday, the presidents of the BRS and the BSP parties announced the formation of an alliance between them in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is being speculated that Konappa, who was unhappy with the alliance with the BSP, is leaving the BRS and joining the Congress. It is in this context, Konappa came to the Secretariat and met Ponguleti, a key minister in CM Revanth Reddy cabinet.

BSP’s Telangana chief R S Praveen Kumar had contested the Telangana assembly elections last year against Konappa from Sirpur. Though everyone thought that the main contest in the assembly elections would be between Konappa and RS Praveen Kumar, the unexpected BJP candidate from Sirpur trounced the two and won the assembly election. The supporters of Konappa say the main reason behind the decision of their leader to join the Congress party was the decision of KCR to form an alliance with the BSP.