BRS Party is Like a Dead Snake: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao
BJP MP Raghunandan Rao has made sharp remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, calling it a "dead snake." Criticizing BRS MLC Kavitha, he questioned her recent statements on the Backward Classes (BC) community and demanded that she retract her comments.
Speaking to the media, Raghunandan Rao alleged that the BRS leadership is shedding "crocodile tears" for the BC community. He questioned why Kavitha is suddenly speaking about the BC census and suggested that if the party genuinely cared about the community, they should appoint a BC leader as the BRS president.
He also dismissed allegations linking the BJP to the recent case involving IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), asserting that the BJP has no connection to it. "The BRS leaders are trying to divert attention from their own failures by making baseless accusations," he stated.
The BJP MP called for honesty and integrity in addressing BC issues, accusing the BRS of using the community as a political tool without genuine commitment. His remarks come amid ongoing debates over BC welfare and representation in Telangana politics.