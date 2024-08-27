BRS Party Members Rejoice as MLC Kavitha is Granted Bail by Supreme Court.

Gadwal : Members of the BRS party in Jogulamba district expressed their joy after the Supreme Court granted bail to MLC Kavitha. Senior leaders of the state, including Nagardoddi Venkataramulu, ZPTC Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu, K. Premalatha Pallaiah, Rangu Maddileti, Angadi Basava Raju, Tower Maqbool, B. Gopal, youth leader Kiran Maj, and other BRS party leaders and workers, expressed their happiness over the court's decision.

MLC Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court following prolonged arguments in the court. Kavitha had been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam and was being held in Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested her on March 15, 2024, in Hyderabad, after which she was transferred to Delhi. Both the ED and the CBI have been conducting investigations into the Delhi liquor scam. The Supreme Court has granted bail in both cases.



During the hearing in the Supreme Court, which lasted for an hour and a half, Kavitha's lawyers argued that Section 45 should not apply to her. They stated that the ED had failed to present any evidence against Kavitha and questioned why the ED had not recovered even a single rupee when they claimed that ₹100 crore had changed hands. Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kavitha, argued that apart from statements against her, there was no concrete evidence.



On the other hand, the ED's lawyers argued that granting bail could lead to tampering with evidence. They contended that since the case was still under investigation, it would not be appropriate to grant bail at this stage.



The Supreme Court made critical remarks on the ED's arguments, stating that deleting cell phone data is something that happens naturally.



Kavitha had been in Delhi's Tihar Jail for 153 days following her arrest on March 15, 2024.

