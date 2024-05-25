BRS Rajya Sabha member meet with Bhadradri district leaders for MLC candidate victory

In a crucial meeting held on Saturday, Rajya Sabha members Vadhiraju Ravichandra met with Bhadradri district leaders to discuss strategies for ensuring the victory of BRS MLC candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy in the upcoming by-election. The meeting took place at MP Ravichandra Kothagudem's Telangana Bhavan and was attended by former MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, Mecha Nageswarao, Tati Venkateshwarlu, Haripriya Naik, Dhindigala Rajender, Municipal Chairman, and other prominent individuals.

During the meeting, MP Vadhiraju emphasized the importance of every single voter casting their vote for Enugula Rakesh Reddy, who has been chosen by the esteemed leader KCR. He urged the graduates of Bhadradri Kothagudem district to vote for their candidate and explained the process of casting their vote correctly by voting 1 against serial 3 on the ballot paper.

MP Ravichandra also provided valuable suggestions and advice to the party leaders present at the meeting, emphasizing the need for unity and cooperation in order to secure a successful outcome in the upcoming by-election. The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of determination and commitment towards ensuring the victory of Enugula Rakesh Reddy in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC by-election.