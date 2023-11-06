BRS regime betrayed every section of society: Congress leader Khera

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana of betraying every section of society in the state under its regime and exuded confidence that the Congress will win in the November 30 assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, he attacked the BRS regime, accusing it of failing to keep up its electoral promises to the youth, farmers, and women and not fulfilling its promises, including providing 2 BHK houses.

Alleging the KCR-led government indulged in land, sand and liquor scam, Khera, who is Congress' media and publicity department head, said the BRS won two elections and got 10 years to govern Telangana, "but unfortunately, they not only wasted this opportunity but betrayed every section of society in particularly the youth of Telangana".

The biggest "betrayal" that happened in Telangana under the BRS regime has been to the youth and the students, Khera said and claimed that out of the five states going to polls in the country (in November), Telangana has the highest unemployment rate at 15 per cent and 40 lakh youth are unemployed as the BRS government "failed" after promising jobs. The Congress leader claimed Rs 222 crore was collected as part of the examination fee, but the recruitment exams were not conducted. "The people of Telangana are desperately waiting for November 30 when they will decisively vote out those who cheated them. They (BRS) don't have the right to ask for votes.

They got 10 years of power in which they failed the state. They should apologise and go to the farm house and introspect," Khera said. The fight for the November 30 assembly elections in Telangana is between Congress and BRS, Khera said, and exuded confidence that his party is definitely winning the polls as there is a wave for the grand old party in the state. The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure that all vacancies are filled in which KCR has "failed miserably", he added