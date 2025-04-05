Live
- HM Shah to review anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh today
- PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka
- Stand-Up India scheme sanctions record Rs 61,020 crore worth loans: Centre
- Minister calls for innovation in mining sector
- Clarity on KPCC prez post once CM returns from Delhi: Minister
- BBMP chief directs officials to do field work
- MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS
- HC nullifies case against man who married minor orphan
- BJP minority cell leader alleges threat to life
- Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
BRS regime did nothing for villages, says Bojju Patel
Says Congress govt will rebuild villages with development works
Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the previous BRS government had done nothing for the development of villages and that the job will be done only by the Congress.
He visited the SC ward in Indravelli mandal and interacted with the residents and inquired about their problems. The MLA said that during the ten years of rule, the villages were plunged into darkness and that the people’s government now is working tirelessly to rebuild them. They were solving the problems in the villages step by step. He said that everyone should take advantage of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. He suggested that the youth should apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. He assured that the problems of roads and dirty drains in Kalani would be solved soon.
Later, several leaders from the BRS party joined the Congress in the presence of Bojju Patel. Congress leaders, residents of Kalani and others were present.