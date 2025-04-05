BRS regime did nothing for villages, says Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that the previous BRS government had done nothing for the development of villages and that the job will be done only by the Congress.

He visited the SC ward in Indravelli mandal and interacted with the residents and inquired about their problems. The MLA said that during the ten years of rule, the villages were plunged into darkness and that the people’s government now is working tirelessly to rebuild them. They were solving the problems in the villages step by step. He said that everyone should take advantage of the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. He suggested that the youth should apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. He assured that the problems of roads and dirty drains in Kalani would be solved soon.

Later, several leaders from the BRS party joined the Congress in the presence of Bojju Patel. Congress leaders, residents of Kalani and others were present.