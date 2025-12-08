Kharge to give a miss, writes to CM

Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday night that he will not attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit owing to the ongoing Parliament session and pre-scheduled legislative responsibilities.

In his letter, Kharge wrote: “Thank you for inviting me to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 scheduled for December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad. It is heartening to see Telangana advancing a visionary agenda aimed at inclusive development, innovation and global engagement, driving the vision of ‘Telangana 2047’. I am confident that Telangana will continue to evolve as a global investment destination and an innovation hub in urban infrastructure, sustainability, and technology—driving our shared aspiration of achieving the goals of Telangana 2047.”

He added, “On my behalf and on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I convey warm wishes for the grand success of the summit and trust that the deliberations, ideas, and collaborations emerging from this platform will meaningfully contribute to the long-term vision of Telangana and India’s broader development journey.”