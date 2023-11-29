BRS releases ‘Rythu Bandh Bharosa Bond’ for farmers: Sravan

Hyderabad: The BRS released ‘KCR Rythu Bandhu Bharosa Bond’ on Tuesday to assure Telangana farmers that the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which offers investment support for agriculture, would be continued without any hindrance.

The BRS leader, D Sravan, released the Rythu Bandhu bond in Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. He said that as Congress obstructed the disbursal of the Rythu Bandhu amount for Rabi season, which was earlier scheduled to be credited into the farmers accounts, hurting lakhs of farmers severely, the ruling BRS has come up with ‘Rythu Bandhu Bharosa Bonds,’ to ensure that farmers are saved from chaos and confusion.

Sravan said that the anti-farmer Congress party led by ‘Rabandu’ Revanth Reddy had obstructed the disbursal of the Rythu Bandhu amount into the farmers accounts for Yasangi season as part of their crooked tactics. Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Congress have hurt lakhs of farmers for petty politics and wreaked havoc on the farmers’ lives, pushing them into chaos. Moved by farmers’ plight, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has come up with ‘Rythu Bandhu Bharosa Bonds’. “KCR is personally assuring and sending a direct message to every farmer in Telangana that the Rythu Bandhu scheme will not be stopped until he is alive and every farmer’s family will be taken care of by BRS Sarkar,” said Dr Dasoju Sravan, after releasing the KCR’s ‘Rythu Bandhu Bharosa Bond’.