BRS retains majority seats in Greater Hyderabad limits

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has retained the majority seats in Greater Hyderabad limits. The Quthbullapur and Kukatpally MLAs won the election with a big majority of more than 70,000 votes each. The BRS lost only Ibrahimpatan seat where Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy defeated MLA Kishan Reddy.



In the Hyderabad region, which includes Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Uppal, Amberpet and Patancheru, the BRS held a strong footprint, especially, from the seven Assembly constituencies in Malkajgiri district, won all the seven seats and also in Secunderabad.

The winners included Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), K P Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), daughter of the late G Sayyanna (Secunderabad Cantonment), G LasyaNanditha, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri), Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Sanathnagar). The other BRS winners from the district were B Lakshma Reddy (Uppal), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally) and Sudhir Reddy (LB Nagar).

Vivekanand of Quthballapur locked his seat with a huge margin. He won by a massive margin of 85,576 votes over his rival Kuna Srisailam Goud (BJP). Krishna Rao emerged victorious with 70,387 votes over his rival Bandi Ramesh (Congress). Talasani won by 72,557 votes defeating Marri Shashidhar Reddy (BJP).

Minister and MLA from Malkajgiri Malla Reddy retained the seat defeating T Vajresh Yadav (Congress) by 33,149 votes. Nanditha won by 17,169 votes over BJP’s Srinagesh.

In Secunderabad for second time Padma Rao secured the seat with a margin of 45,240 votes over Adam Santhosh Kumar (Congress). Muta Gopal retained Musheerabad by 44,396 votes. In Amberpet Kaleru Venkatesh (BRS) defeated Chenaboyanna Krishna Yadav (BJP) by 24,537 votes. DanamNagender (BRS) retained Khairatabad defeating P Vijaya Reddy(Congress) by 22,010 votes.

LegislstorArekapudi Gandhi too kept his Serilingampally seat with a margin of 44,065 votes. Another BRS nominee Maganti Gopinath won from Jubilee Hills by a margin of 4,434 defeating cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Bandari Lakshma Reddy emerged victor retaining Uppal seat for the BRS. From Patancheru GudemMahipal Reddy (BRS) won by 7,321 votes over his rivals Katta Srinivas Goud (Congress).