BRS rips into Revanth for carrying money bags to Delhi high command

Hyderabad: Stating that four girl students committed suicides in the Gurukuls, the BRS leaders on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was busy touring Delhi carrying money bags to his party high command.

Former MLA B Suman, along with party leaders S Bharat and Palle Ravi Kumar, addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, said four students had committed suicides in Gurukuls in the last fortnight.

The government has not responded so far. The public representatives have been protesting, but ministers and MLAs were not paying attention to this. The YouTube channels and intellectuals don’t see suicides of students; seem to find no such incidents in the State, alleged Suman, demanding intellectuals to respond.

He said while this was happening, the Chief Minister was touring Delhi. ‘The Congress gave many promises but only one promise was implemented--free bus travel for women. Many villages don’t have bus facilities. “Revanth Reddy is going to Delhi in special flights and carrying bags of money to give to the Congress High Command.”

Suman pointed out that not a single employment notification was issued so far, but the CM was giving appointment papers to notifications given by the BRS government. ‘The CM wants to ensure that the notification should come so that it can avoid implementation of schemes’. He said the government was repeatedly making false accusations by pointing out the Madigadda barrage as a scam.

“Only three piers have shrunk; instead of doing restoration work, they are trying to throw mud on our government. The Dam Safety officials are coming and going, but they are diverting water to the sagging piers and trying to say that the dam is not good, we suspect that there is a conspiracy behind this,” Suman asserted.