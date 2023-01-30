BRS set to attack Modi govt over Guv, Adani

Hyderabad: The BRS MPs are likely to boycott the joint address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President on Tuesday in protest against Centre's 'discriminatory' attitude towards Telangana.

This decision was taken after a brainstorming session BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had with the BRS MPs at Pragathi Bhavan on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament that will begin on Tuesday.

The meeting expressed serious concern that the situation in the country was deteriorating day by day due to the wrong policies adopted by the NDA government. KCR directed the party MPs to expose Centre's anti-people policies during the Budget Session.

He called upon the party MPs to expose the omissions and commissions of the Centre by raising both state-related and national issues. He called upon them to utilise all possible methods to highlight the undemocratic politics and dangerous policies of the Centre using all possible options during the session. It could be in form of discussion, questions, or other forms. He also asked them to join other Opposition parties in both the Houses to expose the Modi government's 'inefficient rule.' During the four-hour meeting, the MPs said that there was a need to expose the 'perilous policies,' of the Centre which were causing immense damage to the future of the country.

Reacting to it, KCR said: "The policies pursued by the BJP-led Union government have become obstacles for the development of the country's integrity.

The Centre was helping its corporate friends and was mismanaging the hard-earned money of which it is supposed to be the custodian. It has not only waived off huge loans for them but also privatising public sector units to help industrialists like Adani.



KCR also asked the MPs to highlight how the Union government was undermining the federal spirit. They should be forced to state why they were discriminating against Telangana. The MPs were also told to raise the issue of 'misuse of Governors." He said the Governors should be the link between the Centre and State and help the state government in getting its due.

"But the Modi government was using Governors for political purposes. Hence, they are deliberately delaying giving nod to the decisions taken by the state Cabinet and the Legislative Assembly," he added.