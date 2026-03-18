BRS slaps show-cause notice on Rohit Reddy

The BRS party on Tuesday issued show cause notice to the party leader Pilot Rohit Reddy, who was arrested in the consumption of drugs in a party in his farmhouse, recently.

The party has asked the former MLA to give his clarification within seven days of receiving the notice or he would be facing disciplinary action. The notice said, “As per the information in various media reports and other credible sources, it has come to the notice of the party high command that allegations have surfaced regarding the consumption of narcotic substances at a gathering held in the vicinity of Hyderabad, which you reportedly attended.

These reports have been widely circulated in the media and have caused grave concern within the party as well as among the general public. As a responsible political organisation, the BRS is firmly committed to upholding legal statutes and ethical values. The party unequivocally condemns any form of illicit activity—specifically, the consumption of narcotic substances or intoxicants, or any association whatsoever with such substances,” the notice said.

The notice further said that allegations regarding the former MLA’s presence and involvement in the aforementioned incident had not only brought severe disrepute to the party but also pose a potential threat to the party's reputation and credibility.

“In light of the foregoing, and pursuant to the directives of the party President K Chandrashekar Rao, we hereby issue this notice directing you to submit a comprehensive written explanation addressing the allegations reported in the media. This explanation must be submitted within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice and should clearly articulate your response to the aforementioned matters. We hereby direct you to refrain from participating in party activities and official programmes until the party leadership has thoroughly examined this matter and reached a final decision,” said the notice.

The party has said that in case he fails to submit a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time frame of this notice, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against him in accordance with the party constitution and code of conduct without any further notice.