BRS stares at another blow as 3 party MLAs ready to jump ship

Hyderabad : The BRS, which has been facing setbacks with the desertion of MLAs, is likely to face another as at least three more legislators are getting ready to leave the party and are in line to join Congress soon.

According to sources, the MLAs are holding discussions with the Congress leaders. The former minister and senior-most MLA from the city, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, has been in New Delhi for the last couple of days. He has been holding discussions with the leaders of the ruling party.

The party leaders said that the former minister was being approached both by the Congress and the BJP. However, the BJP has underlined the party’s policy of resigning as MLA and contesting again to join the BJP. There is speculation that former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav has been lobbying for Srinivas Yadav for a ministerial berth in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet. It will be interesting to see the decision of Reddy, who has already said that turncoats will not be given ministerial berths.



Another leader from Mahbubnagar, B Krishnamohan Reddy, is said to have made up his mind to leave the pink party. Sources said the MLA, when he had a meeting with his followers, suggested to him that joining Congress was the better option. The Congress is trying its best to get BRS leaders from Mahbubnagar, which is the CM’s home turf. The BRS has two MLAs from the district, including Gadwal and Alampur.



The Congress lost successive elections to the Council and Lok Sabha, where the BJP won. To have supremacy in the district, the party is searching for leaders. The MLA is likely to join the Congress either on July 9 or 14. Another MLA from Rajendranagar constituency, T Prakash Goud, is also looking to leave the BRS. There has been speculation about his leaving the party since the beginning. However, Goud denied stating that he would discuss with the party activists; he was persuaded by the party leadership and stopped his exit in the past. There is information that the MLA has made up his mind to leave the party and join the Congress.

