BRS steps up demand for rail coach unit

Warangal: The bias against Telangana is in the DNA of the BJP-led Central government, said Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar while speaking at the BRS cadres' dharna demanding the Centre to fulfill the assurances given to Telangana during the bifurcation in Kazipet on Monday.

Vinay said that the Centre failed to carry out none of the assurances – rail coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant and tribal university - given to Telangana even after eight years, he said.

The proposal to set up a rail coach factory in Kazipet dates back to 1982. However, the then Congress government conceded it to Punjab as per Rajiv-Longowal Accord to end the Shiromani Akali Dal's agitation. Since then, the locals have been agitating for a rail coach factory; but to no avail, Vinay said.

The Centre which proposed to set up periodic overhauling (POH) unit at Kazipet also remained a nonstarter even though the State Government had acquired 160 acres for the purpose, Vinay said. Citing some reason, the Centre has always ignored the assurances given to the State, he added.

KUDA Chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, his predecessor Marri Yadava Reddy, Corporator S Narsing Rao, Narlagiri Ramesh and members of Kazipet Railway Coach Sadhana Samiti were among others who burned the effigy of the Central Government as part of protest.