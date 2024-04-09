BRS still scouting for right candidate for Wgl LS seat

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is struggling to find a suitable candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency after the exit of the party candidate Kadiyam Kavya and no prominent faces left.

While former Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah has shown interest in contesting the election, party leaders in the district want the high command to give ticket to a leader who was part of the Telangana agitation and one who can give competition to the other candidates.

Sources said KCR is looking for a strong leader. Two important leaders Aroori Ramesh and MP Pasunuri Dayakar had left the party. While Ramesh joined the BJP, Dayakar shifted to the Congress.

The party had earlier nominated Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of senior leader Srihari.

However, both left the party and joined the Congress and got tickets. After the exit of these leaders, the BRS chief is discussining with the State and district leaders. In the review meeting taken up in the constituency by the senior leader T Harish Rao, BRS activists clearly said chance should be given to someone who was part of the Telangana agitation.

They wanted the party to give a clear message that it will not encourage ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’-type leaders.

The leaders wanted the high command to make the announcement soon as the BJP and the Congress candidates had already started campaign.

Sources said the party is considering names of Peddi Swapna, who is Peddi Sudarshan Reddy’s wife. A meeting of Warangal leaders was organised by PallaRajeshwar Reddy.

The leaders will deliberate on several other names. The party is considering names of Prof. Pulla Srinivas from Kakatiya University and Dr Sudheer, who is theHanamkondazilla parishad chairman. It is said PullaSrinivas has the backing of RS Praveen Kumar, D Vinay Bhaskar. Sudheer has been in the party since its inception.