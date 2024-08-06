BRS team taps legal experts to put defected MLAs in the dock

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: A team of BRS leaders led by party’s working president KT Rama Rao is busy meeting legal experts in New Delhi to ensure that the MLAs who have left the party are disqualified.

The BRS leaders on Monday had a meeting with the constitutional experts in New Delhi. According to the party leaders, the party would soon file a case in the Supreme Court. The party leaders believe that the Constitutional experts would clarify the issue of disqualification of defecting leaders within a month through the court verdict, and that by-elections are inevitable in Telangana.

The leaders met Constitutional expert Aryama Sundaram, who told the team that the Supreme Court had given verdicts regarding Manipur MLAs in the defection case. Sundaram is said to have told the BRS leaders that the Speaker cannot indefinitely postpone taking a decision on the matter of disqualification as in the past. Along with the petition filed in the High Court regarding the disqualification of the three MLAs, the complaint to the Speaker against the MLAs who switched parties and the related documents were presented to the legal experts by the BRS leaders.

The legal experts said that the High Court was unlikely to adjourn for a long time as the Supreme Court’s guidelines are now clear. He said that if the decision of the High Court is not announced soon, there is a possibility of going to the Supreme Court.

The working president said that the party would continue the legal battle as per the advice and instructions of constitutional experts. He explained that they would approach the Supreme Court soon. He expressed confidence that the by-elections in Telangana state were inevitable. Talking about the defection of the party at the national level, they said that the Congress party was working to damage the spirit of the Constitution in the state of Telangana.

Talking to reporters later, MLA G Jagadish Reddy said that efforts were being made to take action against the MLAs who won on behalf of BRS and defected from the party. “We are fighting a legal battle to disqualify those MLAs. Governments acting against the law should be taught a lesson. It is the Congress party which brought the anti-defection law and is going against it. The party is acting one way in one State and another way in another State. We asked for time to meet Kavitha in Tihar Jail. If the prison authorities give us time, we will go and meet,” said Jagadish Reddy.